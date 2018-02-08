*UPDATE* 8/2 8 p.m. – Kelley has been located, police said Thursday night in an updated release. No further information was provided.

WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Westbrook Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Police say Bridget Kelley was reported missing Wednesday, Aug.1 and was last seen She was last seen on Cumberland Avenue in Portland Wednesday night.

Kelley currently has bright orange hair, a nose piercing, and a piercing above her lip, according to police.

If you have seen Kelley or know of her whereabouts you are asked to call the Westbrook Police Dept. at 207-854-0644.

