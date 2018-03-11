STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested 60-year-old Timothy Smith of Windham in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old boy Friday night. Captain Scott Stewart said in a news release that a caller said his son was struck by a vehicle on Pequawket Trail in Standish and the operator did not stop.

Deputies identified and intercepted a truck matching the vehicles description on Manchester Road and arrested its driver. Smith was taken to Cumberland County Jail and faces Operating Under the Influence and Leave the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash charges.

The 15-year-old was taken to Maine Medical Center with what authorities describe as significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

