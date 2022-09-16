Teen cyclist injured after collision with truck in Rumford

The 14-year-old had surgery today and is doing well.

RUMFORD, Maine — Rumford emergency personnel responded to a report of a bicycle versus pickup truck crash on Lincoln Avenue (Route 2) around 7:50 a.m. Friday.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders immediately found the bicyclist breathing and conscious and "rendered aid," a Rumford Police Department Facebook post said.

A male Rumford resident was operating a 1999 Ford F250, and the 14-year-old teenager, also of Rumford, was riding a red and silver Mongoose mountain bike.

According to the post, the bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Rumford Hospital. Later, he was taken by helicopter for further treatment in critical condition.

UPDATE: 10:43 AM: The road has been re-opened and emergency crews have cleared. More details to follow later this... Posted by Rumford, ME Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022

"Chief Milligan has learned from the mother of the 14-year-old victim of today's crash that surgery has gone well and his condition has been upgraded to good and is expected to be released from Maine Medical Center in Portland as soon as tomorrow!" the release said.

UPDATE: 3:20 PM Chief Milligan has learned from the mother of the 14 year old victim of today's crash that surgery has... Posted by Rumford, ME Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022

The crash is being reconstructed and remains under investigation, the post said. The pickup truck operator did not sustain injuries in the "low-speed" crash.

"Rumford Police immediately coordinated through the School Resource Officer with staff at the Mountain Valley High School to provide updates and support for any students or staff who may have seen or heard about the crash," the release said.

Route 2 was closed to oncoming traffic for about three hours and reopened around 10:45 a.m.