WASHINGTON, Maine — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in finding out what happened to a teenage girl Monday morning in Washington.

According to the sheriff's office, a passerby reported finding her unresponsive around 9:15 a.m. along the side of West Washington Road.

First responders responded and determined she had injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said no other people or vehicles were found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dwight Burtis at 207-594-0429, ext. 722.