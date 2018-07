CALAIS (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A Robbinston man died in a single vehicle accident in Calais early Tuesday morning.

According to the Calais Police Department, 18-year-old Addison Coty was southbound on River Road when his car left the road and crashed into several trees.

Coty was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed may have been a factor, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

© NEWS CENTER Maine