BELFAST, Maine (Knox VillageSoup) — A 15-year-old girl has died two days after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on Route 1.

Laila Al-Matrouk of Belfast had been on life support before her death, according to a Facebook post by her older sister, who called Laila "beautiful, smart, strong willed, outspoken, funny and charismatic."

Witnesses told police the bicyclist appeared to have been attempting to make a left turn out of her driveway into Searsport Avenue Aug. 5 when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Belfast Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a report of a "serious accident" on Route 1 near the Searsport town line, where they found the girl "severely injured" and unresponsive, Belfast Police Chief Mike McFadden said.

