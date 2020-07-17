Teen builds Lego model of Bangor Public Library using nearly 18,000 bricks

The model consists of 17,833 Lego bricks and weighs about 58 pounds.

BANGOR, Maine — What have you been doing to keep your mind active during the COVID-19 pandemic? If you need an idea, this may inspire you.

Beckett Mundell-Wood, who will enter 10th grade this fall, built a Lego version of the Bangor Public Library.

It consists of 17,833 Lego bricks and weighs about 58 pounds! It is at 1:48 scale and it's measurements are 153.6 x 64.0 x 44.5 centimeters.

'We are blown away by this incredible Lego version of the library done by Beckett Mundell-Wood who will be a 10th grader in the fall,' the library wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. 'We can't wait till we have it in the building (very meta). Thank you, Beckett for your fantastic creation!!'

The library also credited the City of Bangor's Commission on Cultural Development, Scott Simons Architects, and Jeff Kirlin, in honor of Jim and Celia Kirlin, for making the Lego model possible.