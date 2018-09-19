AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The 19-year-old accused of murdering his parents and family dog back in 2016 is expected to change his plea to guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Balcer was charged with the deaths of Alice and Antonio Balcer. The couple was found murdered inside their Winthrop, Maine home on Halloween of 2016. At the time, Balcer was just shy of his 18th birthday.

According to 911 records, Balcer called authorities moments after the murders. He told a dispatcher he stabbed his mother in the back as she tried to give him a hug good night.

“She went to hug me and I just put my knife in her back,” Balcer could be heard saying. When the dispatcher asked him why he did it, he said he didn’t know, that he just snapped.

He went on to tell the dispatcher that his father heard his mother’s screams and tried to stop him.

“I stabbed the (expletive) out of him,” Balcer laughed.

Balcer originally pleaded not-guilty but is expected to change his plea when he appears in court at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Augusta.

