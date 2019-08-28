WATERBORO, Maine — A Waterboro teenager allegedly caught speeding Tuesday was pulled from his burning pickup truck by a deputy after crashing, the sheriff's office said.

York County Sheriff Bill King said one of his deputies, Kevin Collins, was driving on New Dam Road in Waterboro around 9:15 p.m. when he spotted a pickup in the opposite lane driving 35 mph over the speed limit.

Deputy Collins put on his blue lights, but after turning around, could no longer see the truck and deactivated the lights, Sheriff King said.

About a half-mile down the road, headed toward Limerick, Collins found several vehicles had stopped on the side of the road — the same pickup he allegedly saw speeding had crashed into a tree, King said.

The driver, Dylan Tardif, was then pulled from the truck by Collins due to a fire that had started inside the 2009 Chevrolet, according to the sheriff's office.

The 17-year-old from North Waterboro was flown by LifeFlight with non-life threatening injuries to Maine Medical Center, where is exact condition as of Wednesday was either unknown by police or remained the same.

Tardif was the only person in the truck.

New Dam Road was shut down for about two and a half hours.

Maine State Police is handling the crash investigation.