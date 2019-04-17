AUGUSTA, Maine — LD 900 or the Right to Strike bill would allow public employees - except for public safety employees - the strike to achieve their goals.

The Right to Strike bill was presented at a public hearing on Wednesday in Augusta before the committee on Labor and Housing.

The bill sponsor is Representative Michael Sylvester of Portland. He says it would even the playing field so both sides can come together to get a better agreement for the workers.

Heather Sinclair is a teacher at Wiscasset Middle school and came to August to support the bill.

"As a teacher, we joke all the time that we come to work sick because it's easier to work than it is to leave substitute teacher plans. nobody is gonna take striking lightly. nobody ever wants to have to take that step but having it as a tool in the toolbox as representative Sylvester said outside would give us a little bit of a stronger voice and I think that that voice is going to help move education policy in the right direction for the whole state."

Opponents of the bill say that kids should not be used as pawns in an effort to reach a resolution.

"We feel that there are ways within the existing legal structure and collective bargaining structure where things can be worked out collaboratively and investors interested both parties. Interests here should be about the students and not about the adults here working with the build" says Steve Bailey- Executive Director at Maine School Boards Association

There have been high profile strikes around the country recently, including in Los Angeles, where teachers walked out to get smaller classes, more support staff including nurses and librarians, and increase in teacher pay.