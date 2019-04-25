ORONO, Maine — Students at the University of Maine in Orono have the opportunity to taste different flavors of the world on Thursday.

Workers closed the York Dining Hall on UMaine's campus at 2 p.m. on April 25 to prepare for a menu celebrating Trinidad and Tobago with 'Taste of the World'.

Chefs were the kitchen, whipping up mango relish to go with pan-fried vegetable fritters, pineapple-glazed chicken, and macaroni pie.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Dining Service Manager Matthew Stepp says international food nights are important for the diverse campus community.

"We used to do 'Taste of America', focusing on certain areas of America, but we changed it to 'Taste of the World' in 2010, giving our multi-cultural students an opportunity to feel like they’re back at home and giving a chance to the students from America to taste something ethnic."

For the first time, the annual culinary event was held on three different nights this month -- once in each of the three dining halls on campus.

Egypt and Peru were the countries and cuisine featured earlier.