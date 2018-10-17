PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A new task force has formed to discuss conservation strategies in Maine once Gov. Paul LePage leaves office.

Their efforts come as the state's Land for Maine's Future (LMF) program seeks to reset after years of political disputes with LePage.

Some speakers Tuesday suggested legislators push for $75 million to $100 million in state borrowing to support LMF projects.

Other speakers say they want LMF to help with more local projects.

The group will hold its next public meeting Thursday in Bangor. They hope to present their recommendations to the new governor in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.