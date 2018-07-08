TURNER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State Police say they have identified the shooter of a bullet that wounded a Lewiston man Sunday at a disc golf facility in Turner.

The bullet struck Cameron Hart in the face as he was playing at the Stevens Mountain View Disk Golf Course. Hart underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his cheek at a Lewiston hospital.

Police said a neighbor was target practicing on his property with a 9 mm handgun and one of his bullets hit Hart who was several hundred feet away.

The bullet likely ricocheted off an object on the man’s property, which is located on Pearl Road, the same road as the golf course.

Police interviewed the man on Sunday but are not releasing his name. His gun will be examined at the State Police Crime Lab and additional investigative work will be completed before the case is reviewed by the district attorney’s office, police say. No charges have been filed.

