Tarantulas, scorpions found in Maine motel room

NORWAY, Maine — It’s a story that has a lot of legs, literally.

Thirty-seven tarantulas, 3 scorpions, and 1 wolf spider were discovered inside a room at the Inn Town Motel in Norway last week.

“It’s not the norm around here for stuff like that,” someone at the motel who did not want to be identified said.

The owner of the motel discovered them and called Game Wardens who took the creatures to Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, a local animal rehabilitator in Lewiston.

“I went through and identified them,” Mr. Drew said.

He said most of them are illegal in Maine unless someone has a permit.

“They’re an ideal pet. First of all, they are not aggressive like movies make them out to be,” Mr. Drew said.

It’s unclear if the person who had them will face any charges.