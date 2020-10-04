MAINE, USA — Schools in Maine are required to host fire drills multiple times a year. Now that schools are in session remotely, many students are missing their chance to talk about fire safety.

"That's one of the first introductions that they get to fire safety," said Wells Fire Captain Jeffrey Cullen.

Cullen and his crew regularly visit schools and talk about fire safety, especially with your students. Now without having that chance, he says it's a great time for parents to talk about fire safety in their own home with their children.

"Now that we're not having that opportunity with some of these younger children, I do think it's important that the parents bring that to their kids while they're at home, and maybe include is part of their distance learning," said Capt. Cullen.

With many parents working from home now as well, it gives families a good chance to talk bout fire safety. Capt. Cullen says the best ways when talking about fire safety at home, it's important to check all smoke detectors in your home.

You should also make a note of all exits in various rooms in your home. Also, set up a location to meet in case you do have to leave your home.

The Wells Fire Department has also shared a helpful link provided by FEMA and the United States Fire Administration.

You can follow along with the workbook here.

