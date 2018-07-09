AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A registered sex offender is behind bars after a complaint by parents that he took pictures of their daughter in public which led police on a months-long investigation.

Robert Robinson

Robert Robinson was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, after police found he had sexually explicit materials of a minor under the age of 12.

But the investigation started back in January when parents complained Robinson posted pictures he had taken in public of young girls on his personal social media sites. Police say more than one person complained about Robinson photographing young girls in public which was not prohibited by law, at the time.

This initiated an effort to pass legislation to create tighter laws surrounding photographs of minors taken by registered sex offenders.

In April, LD 1813 became law, making the intentional photographing of a minor without consent of the minor's parent or guardian by a registered sex offender a class D crime.

Detectives from the Augusta Police Department say they got a search warrant and it took several months to comb through all the images on Robinson's social media accounts.

Robinson is being charged with three counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12-years of age.

Robinson bail was set at $15,000 cash with conditions of no contact with children under 16 years of age. Robinson is being held at the Kennebec County Jail.

