BUXTON, Maine — Flowers are left near the scene where 17 year old Steel Crawford drowned in Buxton. Police said the Freeport teenager was swimming with friends in the Saco River. He was on a rope swing when police said he landed "awkwardly" in deep water and never came up.

"Its tragic to the family. Its got to be something hard," said David Dougherty.

He was found hours later. The death didn't stop people from swinging on a similar rope Saturday. David Dougherty has been coming to the spot since his was 10 years old. He says he wasn't afraid to jump.

"I'm at the point where life's too short. I'm going to have fun," Dougherty said.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline suggested taking down the rope swings but he and others agree there is no stopping people from putting them back up.

RELATED: Body of 17-year-old boy recovered in Saco River after hours-long search

"There's really no avoiding that," Dougherty said.