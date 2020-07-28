x
Swimmers at Popham Beach, Reid State Park limited to waist-deep water until further notice

The announcement comes after a woman was attacked by a shark off of Bailey Island in Harpswell on Monday.

Swimmers at Popham Beach State Park and Reid State Park are not allowed beyond waist-deep water until further notice.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry said the decision is out of an abundance of caution. The announcement comes after a woman was attacked by a shark off of Bailey Island in Harpswell on Monday.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation. They noted that the decision is subject to change without notice.

Holowach was swimming with her daughter off the shore near While Sails Lane when she was attacked.

Marine Patrol said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner will conduct a press conference at noon Tuesday to provide additional information about the incident.

