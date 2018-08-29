Summer is wrapping up, and it's likely to be the warmest on record in both Portland and Caribou.

In the weather world, summer is considered June, July and August, which means Saturday will be the first day of fall in our record books.

The season started off close to average. There were several cool days and several warm days in June, placing the temperature for the month close to average.

By July, the pattern flipped. Since the first week of July, we've been dominated by humidity and warmth.

The temperature departures have been driven up by the warm overnights. The temperature has stayed in the 70s for seven nights this year; tonight could be number eight. The previous record was five.

This is all thanks to a large Bermuda high offshore. There have been times when it's weakened and moved farther offshore, but it's been a semi-permanent feature for nearly two months.

It looks like as we turn the calendar to September, the warmth could continue, at least into the middle of the month, although by that point our averages will be lower.

© NEWS CENTER Maine