WINSLOW, Maine — A man was injured Friday afternoon when his SUV slammed into the back of a flatbed truck parked along Route 201 in Winslow, police said.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m., and shut down both directions of traffic on the roadway, which is also known as Augusta Road.

Police said Nicholas Starkey, 33, was driving his SUV alone, southbound, when its front passenger side struck the rear driver's side of the stationary commercial vehicle. Russell Gaghan, 51, had parked his flatbed in order to make a delivery.

Starkey had to be extricated from the SUV and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Gaghan, who was inside the truck's cabin, was not injured.

Both vehicles had inoperable damage, police said.

Police said an investigation would show if the cause was distracted driving. They said speed and intoxicants were not believed to be contributing factors.

The Morning Sentinel reports that the crash happened about a half-mile south of where Route 201 meets Verti Drive.

"The investigation probably will go in the direction of distracted driving," Winslow Police Capt. Haley Fleming told the newspaper.