OLD TOWN/ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Similarities between reports of a man in Old Town and Orono who was seen following and approaching women are causing police to believe it is the same person.

Old Town Deputy Chief Lee Miller says police there are looking for a man who has approached women in the Old Town Hannaford, making them "feel uncomfortable." Miller says the man reportedly approached at least one woman, telling her she was beautiful.

Meanwhile, just four miles south in Orono, police at the University of Maine say they have received two reports of a man following women and attempting to talk to them.

Those incidents happened between Sept. 14 and 19 at Folger Library and the Collins Center parking lot.

The man is described as middle-aged, 5’8", with a muscular build.

Both police departments warn people to call them immediately if any suspicious person follows or approaches them or if they see anything suspicious.

