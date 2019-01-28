LEBANON, N.H. — New Hampshire police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Lebanon, according to N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald's office.

The woman died yesterday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where she was being treated.

The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy Monday afternoon. Information about the autopsy's results and the woman's identity will be released as soon as possible.

Police say that right now, there is no threat to the general public. Officials will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sergeant Matthew Amatucci of the New Hampshire State Major Crime Unit at 603-419-8291.