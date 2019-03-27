BANGOR, Maine — The suspect wanted for a Down East Credit Union robbery in Bangor last week was found Sunday in Connecticut.

Ronald Tilley, 59, of Hampden was taken into custody on a local theft charge by the South Windsor Police Department in Connecticut on March 31.

During their investigation, South Windsor police discovered Tilley also had an out of state warrant for robbery. The warrant was issued in connection to the Down East Credit Union robbery, which happened in Bangor last Wednesday, March 27. Tilley had reportedly fled the scene by the time Bangor police arrived and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Tilley is being held in Connecticut on the warrant and theft charges. He will be sent to Bangor at some point, where he will face the robbery charge against him.