BANGOR, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who reportedly robbed a credit union in Bangor.

Bangor Police responded to Down East Credit Union on 24 Springer Drive around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. The male suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived and reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, March 28, local authorities and an FBI special agent executed a search warrant at a single family home in Hampden.

As a result of the search, an arrest warrant for Ronald E. Tilley, 59, of Hampden was issued.

Authorities are still unaware of Tilley's location. He is described as a white male, standing at 6'1" and 175 lbs with hazel eyes and balding gray hair. Tilley has tattoos on both of his arms and another tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police described the vehicle Tilley took off in as a maroon or brown single-cab Chevy pickup truck.

NCM

Anyone with information about Tilley's whereabouts is asked to not approach him and contact law enforcement officials immediately. Leads and tips can be shared at 207-947-7384 ext. 95737.