PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — N.H. State Police seized 1.1 pounds of cocaine from a man's vehicle when he driving in Portsmouth Sunday evening.

On Feb. 24 around 9:15 p.m., N.H. State Police Trooper Brian Gacek pulled a vehicle over along Interstate 95. The driver was identified as Adrian Foster, 36, of Waterbury, Conn., according to a release from N.H. State Police.

The release said a roadside investigation revealed signs and evidence of drug trafficking. Police seized the vehicle for criminal investigation and used a narcotics detection K-9 to sniff the outside of the vehicle.

Trooper George Sanborn and his K-9 partner, Scout, reported narcotic odors in the vehicle. Officials then acquired a search warrant and found about 1.1 pounds of cocaine in a compartment under the steering wheel, according to the release.

Trooper Gacek is still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact Gacek at 603-679-3333.