HINSDALE, N.H. — The suspect in a New Hampshire double homicide shooting was found dead in Vermont late Friday afternoon.

N.H. State Police sent out a notice on Friday, April 12, saying they had issued arrest warrants for Derrick Shippee, 28, who was charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Shippee's whereabouts were unknown until police announced late Friday afternoon they found him dead in Vernon, Vermont.

This case began when the Hinsdale Police Department did a welfare check at 240 Plain Road the afternoon of Thursday, April 11. During their check, they found the bodies of Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, inside of the home.

On Friday, the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of both Bolster and Jacobs' deaths were gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides, according to N.H. State Police.

Police say Shippee was the suspect in these homicides.

The Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Shippee's death.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Det. Sergeant Shawn Skahan of the N.H. State Police at 603-223-8494 or shawn.skahan@dos.nh.gov.