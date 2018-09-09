AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On Sunday morning, police responded to the Walgreen's Pharmacy located on the Memorial Circle for a report of a pharmacy robbery.

The incident happened around 10:37 a.m. when the suspect handed a written threat to a pharmacist. No weapon was displayed and no was hurt but the suspect did get away with narcotics.

Police say the suspect is white male with a beard in his late twenties or early thirties.

He fled from the pharmacy on foot, according to officials.

Augusta police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the August Police Department at 207-626-2370.

