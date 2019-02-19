WESTBROOK, Maine — A Portland man was arrested Monday night, accused of using a stolen vehicle to rob a Westbrook convenience store.

Michael J. Gray, 30, of Portland, was already on probation for robbery from the Maine Department of Corrections.

Westbrook Police responded to Duck Pond Variety on 1275 Bridgton Rd. in Westbrook shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery, according to a release from Captain Sean J. Lally.

Witnesses told police a lone male had entered the store wearing a mask and approached the clerk, demanding money. He did not display a weapon, but fled with cash from the register.

Responding officers found an abandoned stolen vehicle near the store. It had been stolen minutes before the robbery happened from a business parking lot on Riverside Street in Portland, according to Lally.

Shortly after the robbery, a second vehicle was reported stolen from the driveway of a nearby home on Bridgton Road. Windham Police recovered that vehicle after investigating a disturbance on Haven Road in Windham.

Police determined the suspect had been driving the second vehicle and were then able to link him with the store robbery and place him under arrest.

Gray is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.