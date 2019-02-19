ROCKLAND, Maine — A man was arrested Saturday for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, according to the Rockland Police Department.

Rockland Police arrested suspect Richard Squires, 37, of Rockland for gross sexual assault on Feb. 16, according to a department release from Chief Christopher J. Young.

Rockland Police received the report Saturday from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and detectives from the department's Criminal Investigation Division were sent to investigate.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his parents so a sexual assault forensic examination could be conducted, according to Young.

Squires was taken to the Knox County Jail where he was booked on the charge.