AUGUSTA, Maine — Survivors of clergy sexual abuse will testify in Augusta on Friday to support a new bill that would work to protect others from this kind of abuse.

The bill, LD 913, would make it unlawful for a clergy member in a position of trust or authority to exploit someone's emotional dependency to get them to take part in a sexual act, sexual contact, or sexual touching.

13 states and Washington D.C. already have laws like this in place, and several other states are also working to implement them.

Clergy sexual abuse survivors and advocates will testify at the Maine Capitol at 9 a.m. on March 29. Organizers for the bill's public hearing are hoping for an "ought to pass" vote by the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Organizers also want the Maine Attorney General's office to create a phone number victims can call to report clergy abuse and a database where the names of clergy members who have plead guilty to or were convicted of sexual abuse will be stored.

RELATED: Case of ex-priest convicted of altar boy abuse back in court

RELATED: Seven former Cheverus educators named as suspected sexual abusers of minors

RELATED: Maine abuse victims respond to Pope Francis' letter to worshipers