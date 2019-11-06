PORTLAND, Maine — 67 people and counting in just two days -- that's the most recent topic of contention in Portland regarding asylum seekers in the city.

The difference in arrivals this time, according to KENS 5, NEWS CENTER Maine's sister station in San Antonio, is that these migrants have not yet started the official asylum seeker process. That means they are not eligible for Maine's General Assistance fund and will have to turn to Portland's Community Support Fund instead.

The influx of people to Maine's largest city comes after about 350 migrants from Congo and Angola arrived in San Antonio last week. Overwhelmed, the city opted to send some people up to Portland, despite a concern from officials about overcrowding.

"The plan was 350 of them would travel from San Antonio to Portland," San Antonio's Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger told KEN 5. "When we reached out to Portland, Maine, they said, 'Please don't send us any more. We're already stretched way beyond our capacity.'"

RELATED: Portland faces shelter crowding as asylum seekers arrive

RELATED: Donors help fund Portland's program to aid asylum seekers

Portland may be the only place in the country that uses city funds to provide asylum seekers with things like housing and food while they wait to become citizens.

That program led to overcrowding issues in early May, and now Portland City Councilors are worried that the CSF will not be able to fund the number of people coming in to the city.

RELATED: Maine immigration 'sanctuary' bills pose tough choice for lawmakers

In an email to Portland City Councilors on Tuesday, June 11, Portland City Manager Jon Jennings expressed his concern, writing that on Monday, the city's family shelter saw 17 new people. As of Tuesday morning, the shelter received two more families of 11 people each.

In total, Jennings said the shelter has seen a total of 67 new people from the southern border arrive in Portland in the past two days. They anticipate more arrivals later today.

The City Council's Health & Human Services and Public Safety Committee is meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Community Support Fund. The city had previously voted to continue to fund the program at $200,000 beginning on July 1.