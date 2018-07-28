AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

The confirmation fight for President Trump's supreme court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh has swept into Maine.

Protesters rallied at the State House against Kavanaugh's confirmation and urged Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King to reject the president's pick.

Many of the folks at the gathering leaned left and were already part of an advocacy group of some kind.

Much of the speakers' time was spent listing concerns that Judge Kavanaugh could make legal decisions that would impede work to stop climate change or harm immigrant families trying to enter the U.S.

Many of the speeches were addressed to one Mainer in particular, Senator Susan Collins.

In a radio interview last week, Collins said it was, “ironic that even before the president announced the identity of his supreme court nominee, people were either for or against the nominee.”

Collins also said in that interview and in another with the Washington Post, that she has been meeting with her staff every other day to prepare for meetings with Judge Kavanaugh in August.

The protesters in Augusta, said both senators, King and Collins, should simply say “no” to Kavanaugh, even going so far as to call him, “Brett Kava-no.”

Dr. Norma Dreyfus, a former pediatrician who participated in abortion rights marches decades ago, says she is most concerned that Kavanaugh, if confirmed to the court, would help overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Years ago when we marched we saw what abortion wars were like,” she said. “It's hard to believe, and so discouraging that healthcare for women is threatened the way it is.”

Senator Angus King, has already said he will review Kavanaugh’s nomination but is concerned President Trump’s values and his own are different, and if King finds Kavanaugh’s values to align with the president’s in a negative way, King would oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Senate majority leader, republican Senator Mitch McConnell has promised a vote on Kavanaugh before November’s mid-term elections.

