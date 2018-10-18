HALLOWELL (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It was a packed house at the Public Utilities Commission Building Wednesday night. Over 100 people lined up to say their piece on the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect.

Dozens of naysayers campaigned outside before the meeting began. Among them were business owners from the Forks.They say the line would cut through protected forest and across the Kennebec River, souring tourism in the area.

Clifford Stevens owns Moxie Outdoor Adventures in Forks. “People go there to kind of get away from it. And with this power line coming in, the scenic view shed is going to be impacted…the towers from the lake," Stevens said.

“We sell the wilderness aspect of that part of Maine. And this is going to pretty well cut it right in half," Peter Dostie said.

Supporters of the corridor disagree. John Carroll with the New England Clean Energy Connect said, "to the extent that someone on their way down will at one point look up and see a line for a few minutes as they go down…I don’t think anyone has demonstrated that folks will stop coming to Maine."

The Natural Resources Council of Maine fears CMP's corridor will spoil opportunities for clean energy development in the future.

“New renewable projects like wind and solar aren’t going to be able to be built just because CMP's project would use up all the capacity on our transmission grid,” Sue Ely said.

No decision was made Wednesday night. The PUC will vote on this corridor later in the year.

