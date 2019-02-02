BIDDEFORD, Maine — The University of New England held another kind of Super Bowl on Saturday.

The National Ocean Sciences Bowl is a nationwide competition that brought together 90 high school students from 11 schools in Maine and New Hampshire.

The quiz-bowl is designed to quiz students on oceanography, where the top teams will be provided scholarships from the University of New England and the University of Maine.

The winners of the Ocean Bowl were:

First place - Belfast High School

Second place - York High School

Third place - Conticook Valley Regional High School (in New Hampshire)

Belfast High School will have the chance to compete at the national competition in Washington D.C. on April 11-14.