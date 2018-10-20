NEWRY (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Sunday River has opened for business. The opening date of October 19th is the 2nd earliest date the Mountain has ever opened (it opened on October 14th, 2009).

Sunday River communications director Karolyn Castaldo says, "We usually open on or around Halloween, but we always open whenever we can."

Castaldo says the mountain had just a couple hundred visitors on opening day. Although that number is relatively small, opening early is really about pleasing a core group of customers. "It's really about supporting our pass holders and our loyal guests. They want to get out as soon as possible, so if we can get them snow service this early then we're happy to do that."

Opening early doesn't come without challenges. Conditions at this time of year are erratic, and the snow tends to be slushy before the ground freezes.

During opening weekend, crews at the top of the mountain had to shovel a path of snow from the chairlift to the top of the trail.

However, skiers and snowboarders on the mountain said the conditions were very similar to springtime, with the added bonus of the beautiful "snow-liage" (aka snow and fall foliage).

