Sunday River Brewing Company loses appeal to get their licenses back

Back in May, the restaurant owners ignored Governor Mill's COVID-19 rules for businesses, then lost their licenses to do business.

BREWER, Maine — Anyone interested in eating out in Bethel won't be able to be seated at the Sunday River Brewing Company. The restaurant has lost its appeal to get its licenses back.

Since May, the restaurant has found itself in and out of court. In August, the restaurant attempted to sue Governor Mills for the matter but lost. In November, according to the Sun Journal, the restaurant was held in contempt of a court order to close its doors and imposed a daily fine of $5,000. The restaurant ended up complying with the order.

Officially, on Tuesday, December 29, Rick and Ron Savage were given the final decision by the Department of Health and Human Services. Their dining and catering licenses would not be renewed.

Their licenses expired on December 19.