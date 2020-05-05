BETHEL, Maine — The Sunday River Brewing Company has created a stir in Maine for violating Governor Janet Mills' stay-at-home order by opening its doors on May 1 and offering dine-in services amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It seems that stir will continue as the brewpub's Facebook page read Monday, May 4th that they will be reopening their doors again, despite health and liquor inspectors revoking the Sunday River Brewing licenses Friday.

Under Phase 1 of the Governor's plan, health care from Maine-licensed providers, personal services like barbershops and hair salons, drive-in services, and outdoor recreation are some of the businesses that are able to reopen beginning Friday. They must meet state-mandated safety precautions.

Some Mainers have been frustrated and confused about some of Mills' orders. Last week, more than 300 protesters rallied behind the message that the state government should reopen Maine.

Mainers swarmed outside the Augusta State House and Blaine House Saturday afternoon to urge the Governor to ease up on coronavirus restrictions.

