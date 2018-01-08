BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The combination of ice cream and books is the idea behind the Brewer Housing Authority teaming up with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor and Darling’s Ice Cream truck.

The ice cream truck shows up first and kids quickly line up for treats in Norumbega Park in Brewer. Not far behind boxes of books for the youngsters to pick through after their last licks.

"The program works because of all the people involved. That’s what makes it work.” Says Corey Loomis. Loomis helps run the program and has two of his own kids involved.

The long-range goal of the ice cream-book combo program is to increase the literacy development of kids.

