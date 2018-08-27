Students in some towns go back to class this week, but weather-wise, summer rolls on. We're in for two very hot and humid days.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for York and Cumberland counties beginning at noon Tuesday, and going through 8 p.m. Wednesday. It wouldn't surprise me if the advisory is expanded farther north, too.

People who work outside, children attending summer camps or outdoor sports practices should take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning. Drinking plenty of water is always a good idea in this type of heat.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 90s, with dew points around 70 degrees.

This leads to heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Tuesday night looks very warm, with temperatures staying in the 70s overnight.

Wednesday will be equally hot and humid, which is why the advisory goes all the way through Wednesday evening.

A slow-moving cold front will be pushing into northern Maine, sparking showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. Any of these storms have the potential to become severe, in the hot and humid airmass.

It will be sunny and hot farther south.

It probably takes until Thursday for this front to reach southern Maine, so Wednesday night will be very warm and humid as well.

Showers and storms are possible as the front passes through during the morning and early afternoon Thursday.

