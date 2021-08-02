Sullivan high school mourns the death of two students and one former student

Two current students and one former student of Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan died in a car crash Saturday night.

SULLIVAN, Maine — Students and teachers at a high school in Hancock County are mourning the loss of three of their own.

The one-vehicle accident happened on West Bay Road in Gouldsboro Saturday night around 7 p.m.

The driver, 22-year-old Jessob Hayword of Gouldsboro, along with two passengers Lucas Pottle of Steuben and a minor from Gouldsboro, all died at the scene.

The principal of Sumner Memorial High School, Ty Thurlow, said on the school's Facebook page: "The sudden death of two current students and one former student has made a significant impact on our entire school community. Our crisis team is currently responding to this tragic event."

In the letter, Thurlow says the school is providing school counselors to students for support.

"We know that this in an incredibly difficult time for our community, and we know that there are many difficult days ahead," Thurlow said. "We are hopeful that we can all support one another through this tragedy."

Gouldsboro Police Chief John Shively says it is a tragic loss and one of the worst accidents he has seen.

“All life to us is equally as important and valuable but it’s harder on us mentally when it’s young people because a lot of times it’s either people we know personally or people we’ve seen grow up in the community,” Shively said. “But any loss of life is tragic.”

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles confirmed Monday that Hayword’s license was under revocation.