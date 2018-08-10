NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Family and friends of Kristin Westra are mourning the loss of a teacher, wife and mother who left an indelible mark on the community. They're also struggling to comprehend how she came to take her own life.

Westra had been missing for five days before her body was found last Friday in the woods about a half mile near her house in North Yarmouth.

The number of suicides continues to increase nationwide and in Maine

For those left behind it's an incredibly painful time and leaves a lot of people asking why and what did we miss.

In the case of Kristin Westra, family and friends said she was experiencing anxiety and sleepless nights about renovations at her school and at home. She went to bed Sunday night, Sept. 30, and when her husband Jay woke up the next morning she was gone.

Jenna Mehnert is the Executive Director of NAMI Maine. She says a couple of reasons for the increase in suicides is we are more socially isolated today and we were 10 years ago. She also said we need to recognize we are not machines and we can't just keep going 1000 miles an hour.

Mehnert says suicide is not about anybody else.

"In that moment it isn't about how much they love anybody else, it's about how much they're hurting and how overwhelmed they are."

An assessment by a licensed clinical nurse practitioner the day before she disappeared, determined she was not at risk of harming herself or others.

We have no crystal ball to know what someone is going to do, Mehnert says.

But she wants to see a legislation passed that would require additional training for licensed clinicians. "It's pretty scary we're talking less than 50 percent of masters level mental health level clinicians have 6 hours ever of suicide risk assessment".

Mehnert says we lose a Mainer every day and a half to suicide and we as a society need to recognize when someone is struggling. "What we need to do is come together as a society and say this is our problem and we need to do better."

Mehnert says the most important things we can do with someone who seems to be struggling is to sit with them, be present and listen non-judgmentally. People can't be afraid to have an open and honest conversation about whether or not they're planning on taking their life, Mehnert warns.

Experts say suicide prevention is up to all is us.

If you are concerned about yourself or somebody you know please call the Maine Crisis Hot Line at 866-568-1112

