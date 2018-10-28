STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Standish. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Ossipee Trail East location.

In a media release from the Cumberland County Sherri's Office, Deputies say the suspect entered the store and demanded money from a worker. Authorities believe the suspect threatened to use a weapon, but no weapon was shown. The suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount money.

The Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation with help from the Maine State Police.

© 2018 WCSH-TV