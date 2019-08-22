MAINE, USA — A study released Wednesday shows the majority of teenagers in Maine aren't taking advantage of the option they have to pre-register to vote.

The Civics Center released the data on Wednesday, August 21, which shows that only .8 percent of 17-year-olds in the Pine Tree State have pre-registered.

County pre-registration rates reportedly range from 0 to 2.3 percent.

In Cumberland County, which has the highest population of 17-year-olds in Maine -- the rate is 1.5 percent. In smaller counties with lower 17-year-old populations, like Lincoln, Somerset, and Washington Counties -- the rate is 0 percent.

The law allowing 17-year-olds in the state to pre-register took effect in January 2018. Teenagers who do so will automatically be registered to vote by the time they turn 18.

The study says that young people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old make up only 15 percent of Maine's population. In the 2018 election, voter turnout in this age group was reportedly 36.4 percent -- which is slightly higher than the 31 percent national average, according to The Civics Center.

Maine became the first state to adopt automatic voter registration in June, when Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill to automatically register eligible citizens to vote at designated state agencies, provided they don't opt out.

RELATED: Maine could be latest state to automatically register voters

RELATED: People's Veto petitions now an even dozen

The Civics Center is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that aims to promote high school voter registration and civic engagement.