Students get hands-on lesson about upcoming rocket launch from Maine

Students learned about the bluShift Aerospace launch and were given a kit to build their own paper rocket and launcher that was run by air power.

BANGOR, Maine — On Sunday the Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace is planning to launch a 20-foot rocket from the former Loring Commerce Centre.

In celebration of Sunday's launch, students from the Challenger Learning Center and the YMCA held a Pre-Launch Party in Bangor on Tuesday.

The students learned about the launch and were given a kit to build their own paper rocket and air-powered launcher.

The kids then got to bring them outside and try them out for themselves.

Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center, Kirsten Hibbard says, there is going to be an even greater need for the students to go into the stem fields so the younger we start talking about that with them the better.

“It’s really about starting to let them know about what’s happening in Maine. We are launching rockets from Maine. How awesome and we want all students to know about that and get excited. So the goal is to continually keep highlighting the upcoming launches with all students here so they can know about it, follow it, be a part of it in any way," Hibbard said.

Besides getting to bring their rockets home after the event, the students also got a chance to speak and ask questions to a team member of BluShift about the upcoming launch.