TOPSHAM, Maine — Topsham EMS and Police responded to Mt. Ararat Middle School Tuesday in regards to a student safety situation, according to the school's Facebook page.

Principal Ottow published a message on Facebook, saying that a student was having a difficult time and was behaving in an unsafe manner towards himself in a second floor classroom. School officials called 9-1-1 as a result.

To respect the student, school officials restricted his access to the hallway, so that other students wouldn't witness the incident. Since the incident happened at the end of the day, students used different hallways and stairwells to get to school buses.

No other students were at any risk of harm during this incident. The school wanted to notify the public, however, since this was a disruption to the school's normal routine.