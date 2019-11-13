BANGOR, Maine — A Maine high school student who was arrested for bringing a stolen handgun to school has been expelled.

Police say Bangor High School employees searched the student’s belongings on Oct. 31 because they suspected the student had been using marijuana.

The student was charged with theft of a firearm, burglary, and possession of a firearm on school property.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Bangor School Committee unanimously voted to expel the student on Friday.

The student’s identity has not been revealed.

