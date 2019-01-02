FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — A 10-year-old elementary school student has been charged with terrorizing, a felony, after calling in a bomb threat Thursday in the Mt. Blue School District.

The Franklin County Communication Center received a 911 call at 4:03 p.m. indicating there was a bomb on a bus. Fire departments in the RSU 9 area received an alert that buses with students would be coming to their stations.

Two buses went to New Sharon Fire Department, and one bus went to Stark's Fire Department. At the stations, the buses were parked, and students were safely removed. Bomb-sniffing dogs searched all of the buses, and no indications of a bomb were detected.

RSU 9 officials canceled all after-school activities and notified parents of the changes as a precaution. All buildings were evacuated as an extra safety measure until state and local officials completed the investigation.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said the district has confirmed that the threat was a hoax called in by an elementary school student. She said the student has been charged with terrorizing, which is a Class C felony.

The student will be referred to a juvenile community corrections officer for further action. School in the Mt. Blue School District will resume Friday.