Stubborn garage fire spreads into and damages Kenduskeag home

Fire Chief Dakota Bartlett said the fire had started to spread into the woods behind the home but they were able to quickly put it out

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — Several fire departments were called to a garage fire in Kenduskeag Wednesday afternoon.

Kenduskeag Fire officials say crews tried to knock the fire down as soon as they arrived but it had caught on to the house and spread through the home.

Kenduskeag Fire Department Chief Dakota Bartlett said the biggest challenge for fighting the fire was getting enough volunteers during the day and also getting a steady water supply. He said those two factors go hand-in-hand.

Bartlett said the fire had started to spread into the woods behind the home too but they were able to quickly put it out.

There were no injuries during the fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to help determine the cause.