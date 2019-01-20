SULLIVAN, Maine — Late Saturday evening the Sullivan Fire and Rescue department responded to a structure fire at 451 Punkinville Road.

When the first unit arrived the two-story building had already collapsed.

The building had been occupied when the fire started, but everyone inside was able to make it out of the building safely with no injuries.

The building was considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Sullivan Fire and Rescue was assisted on scene by the following mutual aid departments: Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, and Gouldsboro Fire/EMS.