PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Strong winds have caused trees to fall on power lines, knocking power out for more than 75,000 Maine customers at one point.

As of 11 p.m., Central Maine Power reports 34,158 customers remain without power. Emera Maine reports 32,340 customers are without power.

Top wind gusts include Augusta at 58 mph, Eastport at 53 mph, and Bangor at 51 mph.

High Wind Warnings continue for southern and central Maine until 10 p.m. and for northern Maine until 3 a.m.

Meteorologist Ryan Breton says the wind will lighten up as the evening progresses, from west to east.

If you see damage and can safely take a picture or video, send it to weather@newscentermaine.com, or post it on our Facebook page.

